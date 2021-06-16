ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Shares Are Up 12.05% So Far This Year

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) has a beta value of 3.44 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $81.39M, closed the last trade at $1.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -6.53% during that session. The RWLK stock price is -222.58% off its 52-week high price of $6.00 and 47.31% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Sporting -6.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the RWLK stock price touched $1.86 or saw a rise of 9.71%. Year-to-date, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares have moved 40.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) have changed 10.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -88.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -88.17% from current levels.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.07%, compared to 19.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.70% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.67 million and $747k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -16.10% for the current quarter and 114.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.40% over the past 5 years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

RWLK Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.22% with a share float percentage of 9.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReWalk Robotics Ltd. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.39 million shares worth more than $1.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP, with the holding of over 1.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 million and represent 2.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 29639.0 shares of worth $78543.0 while later fund manager owns 24338.0 shares of worth $55977.0 as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.