Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 3.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.48B, closed the last trade at $12.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.23% during that session. The PAGP stock price is -1.33% off its 52-week high price of $12.94 and 57.32% above the 52-week low of $5.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) trade information

Sporting -0.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the PAGP stock price touched $12.77 or saw a rise of 1.39%. Year-to-date, Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares have moved 51.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) have changed 23.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.69% from current levels.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 127.36%, compared to 20.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 144.40% and 155.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.85 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.23 billion and $5.49 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 112.30% for the current quarter and 23.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.00% over the past 5 years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 5.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.50%.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.40% with a share float percentage of 88.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains GP Holdings L.P. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 16.23 million shares worth more than $137.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 8.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 13.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $118.07 million and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund and First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.30% shares in the company for having 10.29 million shares of worth $96.77 million while later fund manager owns 6.17 million shares of worth $57.99 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.18% of company’s outstanding stock.