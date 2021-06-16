Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) Disappoints Wall Street With -1.16% Stock Price Loss

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.54B, closed the recent trade at $22.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.16% during that session. The PSTH stock price is -53.53% off its 52-week high price of $34.10 and 3.96% above the 52-week low of $21.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 million shares.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) trade information

Sporting -1.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the PSTH stock price touched $22.21 or saw a rise of 5.29%. Year-to-date, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -18.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) have changed -9.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -12.43% over the past 6 months.

PSTH Dividends

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.74% with a share float percentage of 55.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Guggenheim Capital, LLC with over 22.0 million shares worth more than $609.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Guggenheim Capital, LLC held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with the holding of over 12.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $352.26 million and represent 6.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.62% shares in the company for having 9.25 million shares of worth $256.4 million while later fund manager owns 6.86 million shares of worth $190.3 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.43% of company’s outstanding stock.