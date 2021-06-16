PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Shares Have Declined -2.57% Year To Date

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.35B, closed the recent trade at $41.35 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 1.78% during that session. The PD stock price is -41.14% off its 52-week high price of $58.36 and 44.38% above the 52-week low of $23.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Sporting 1.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the PD stock price touched $41.35 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, PagerDuty Inc. shares have moved -2.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) have changed 16.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.78% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $59.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -42.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.36% from the levels at last check today..

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PagerDuty Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -70.83%, compared to 2.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.56 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $68.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -12.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.36% with a share float percentage of 100.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagerDuty Inc. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.61 million shares worth more than $467.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 9.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $401.6 million and represent 11.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.73% shares in the company for having 5.62 million shares of worth $228.48 million while later fund manager owns 4.08 million shares of worth $164.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.88% of company’s outstanding stock.