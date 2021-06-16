Opthea Limited (OPT) Estimation And Forecast

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) has seen 3.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $362.90M, closed the recent trade at $12.96 per share which meant it gained $4.36 on the day or 50.73% during that session. The OPT stock price is -37.81% off its 52-week high price of $17.86 and 43.67% above the 52-week low of $7.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5790.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opthea Limited (OPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) trade information

Sporting 50.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the OPT stock price touched $12.96 or saw a rise of 20.15%. Year-to-date, Opthea Limited shares have moved -23.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) have changed 10.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 84660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 8.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.51% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -92.9% from the levels at last check today..

Opthea Limited (OPT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.91% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.70% for the industry.

OPT Dividends

Opthea Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.18% with a share float percentage of 21.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opthea Limited having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 3.31 million shares worth more than $31.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 6.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Victory Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 1.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.48 million and represent 2.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 0.73 million shares of worth $6.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $4.23 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.