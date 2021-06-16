Oatly Group AB. (OTLY) Is Up 2.37%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.28B, closed the recent trade at $28.48 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 2.37% during that session. The OTLY stock price is -1.83% off its 52-week high price of $29.00 and 29.81% above the 52-week low of $19.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.48 million shares.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) trade information

Sporting 2.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the OTLY stock price touched $28.48 or saw a rise of 1.79%. Year-to-date, Oatly Group AB shares have moved 37.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.5% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -22.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.73% from the levels at last check today..

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) estimates and forecasts

OTLY Dividends

Oatly Group AB is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.02% with a share float percentage of 0.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oatly Group AB having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company.