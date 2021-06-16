Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) Forecast To Gain 17.89% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.04B, closed the recent trade at $25.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -1.49% during that session. The NLSN stock price is -11.98% off its 52-week high price of $28.42 and 48.31% above the 52-week low of $13.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

Sporting -1.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the NLSN stock price touched $25.38 or saw a rise of 4.19%. Year-to-date, Nielsen Holdings plc shares have moved 23.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have changed -8.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.89% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.32% from the levels at last check today..

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nielsen Holdings plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.19%, compared to 15.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.20% and -16.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $850.17 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $867.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.5 billion and $1.52 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -43.20% for the current quarter and -42.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 98.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.30%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 0.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.91%.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.59% with a share float percentage of 105.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nielsen Holdings plc having a total of 494 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.82 million shares worth more than $1.13 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Windacre Partnership LLC, with the holding of over 35.21 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $885.41 million and represent 9.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 11.16 million shares of worth $280.75 million while later fund manager owns 10.1 million shares of worth $253.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.