Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $217.44B, closed the recent trade at $492.65 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 0.15% during that session. The NFLX stock price is -20.43% off its 52-week high price of $593.29 and 13.7% above the 52-week low of $425.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 45 have rated it as a Hold, with 28 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.15.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Sporting 0.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the NFLX stock price touched $492.65 or saw a rise of 2.15%. Year-to-date, Netflix Inc. shares have moved -9.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have changed -0.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $615.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.98% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $340.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1154.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -134.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.99% from the levels at last check today..

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Netflix Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.55%, compared to 5.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 98.10% and 24.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.90%.

34 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.32 billion for the current quarter. 33 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.49 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.08 billion and $6.38 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.30% for the current quarter and 17.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 83.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 52.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.55%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.16% with a share float percentage of 83.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Netflix Inc. having a total of 2,479 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.26 million shares worth more than $17.35 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 28.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.03 billion and represent 6.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.29% shares in the company for having 23.44 million shares of worth $12.23 billion while later fund manager owns 12.48 million shares of worth $6.51 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.