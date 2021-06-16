Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Shares Are Up 97.42% YTD

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.32M, closed the recent trade at $3.06 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The MTSL stock price is -85.62% off its 52-week high price of $5.68 and 66.99% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the MTSL stock price touched $3.06 or saw a rise of 21.54%. Year-to-date, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares have moved 97.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) have changed 23.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 20660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 130.08% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.00% over the past 5 years.

MTSL Dividends

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.60% with a share float percentage of 7.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 5.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 57463.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 1.84% of shares outstanding.