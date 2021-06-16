Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 7.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.65B, closed the last trade at $53.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -0.39% during that session. The MRVL stock price is -3.94% off its 52-week high price of $55.70 and 39.3% above the 52-week low of $32.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Sporting -0.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the MRVL stock price touched $53.59 or saw a rise of 0.76%. Year-to-date, Marvell Technology Inc. shares have moved 12.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have changed 23.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $49.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -30.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.57% from current levels.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marvell Technology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.17%, compared to 8.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.60% and 48.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.80%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.07 billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -117.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.70%.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 0.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.15%.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.29% with a share float percentage of 77.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marvell Technology Inc. having a total of 966 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Parametric Portfolio Associates with over 1.74 million shares worth more than $85.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Parametric Portfolio Associates held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc, with the holding of over 0.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.33 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Brown Advisory Fds-Brown Advisory Sustainable Growth Fd. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 8.39 million shares of worth $379.15 million while later fund manager owns 2.98 million shares of worth $134.84 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.