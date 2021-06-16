Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06B, closed the recent trade at $23.73 per share which meant it lost -$1.92 on the day or -7.49% during that session. The MX stock price is -13.7% off its 52-week high price of $26.98 and 58.15% above the 52-week low of $9.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) trade information

Sporting -7.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the MX stock price touched $23.73 or saw a rise of 11.78%. Year-to-date, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation shares have moved 89.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) have changed 12.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.9% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.42% from the levels at last check today..

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 93.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.66%, compared to 31.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.80% and 92.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $129.63 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $141.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 306.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.00%.

MX Dividends

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.82% with a share float percentage of 80.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 3.21 million shares worth more than $43.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Oaktree Capital Management, LP held 6.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 2.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.01 million and represent 6.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Evermore Global Value Fd. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.40% shares in the company for having 2.96 million shares of worth $50.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $15.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.