Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN): What Are The Positives?

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 9.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.42B, closed the last trade at $14.85 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The LUMN stock price is -11.78% off its 52-week high price of $16.60 and 42.69% above the 52-week low of $8.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.60. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.41.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the LUMN stock price touched $14.85 or saw a rise of 3.88%. Year-to-date, Lumen Technologies Inc. shares have moved 52.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) have changed 2.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 80.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.85, which means that the shares’ value could drop -36.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 52.86% from current levels.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lumen Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 45.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.80%, compared to 8.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.70%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.99 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.97 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 76.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 6.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 10.44%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.11% with a share float percentage of 77.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lumen Technologies Inc. having a total of 969 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 126.37 million shares worth more than $1.23 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 97.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $948.28 million and represent 8.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 31.07 million shares of worth $302.89 million while later fund manager owns 24.78 million shares of worth $241.56 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.