Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has seen 2.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.11B, closed the recent trade at $26.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.55% during that session. The LESL stock price is -21.95% off its 52-week high price of $32.84 and 28.89% above the 52-week low of $19.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.55.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Sporting -0.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the LESL stock price touched $26.93 or saw a rise of 5.74%. Year-to-date, Leslie’s Inc. shares have moved -2.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have changed -1.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.49% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $41.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -52.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.97% from the levels at last check today..

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Leslie’s Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.71%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $570.37 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $388.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 76.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.00%.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.91% with a share float percentage of 101.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leslie’s Inc. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. with over 56.98 million shares worth more than $1.4 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. held 30.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.97 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $219.68 million and represent 4.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 4.76 million shares of worth $116.69 million while later fund manager owns 3.87 million shares of worth $94.84 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.