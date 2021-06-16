L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) Disappoints Wall Street With -1.64% Stock Price Loss

L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 4.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.50B, closed the last trade at $64.66 per share which meant it lost -$1.08 on the day or -1.64% during that session. The LB stock price is -11.34% off its 52-week high price of $71.99 and 79.62% above the 52-week low of $13.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that L Brands Inc. (LB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.01.

L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) trade information

Sporting -1.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the LB stock price touched $64.66 or saw a rise of 4.49%. Year-to-date, L Brands Inc. shares have moved 73.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) have changed -6.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62.00 while the price target rests at a high of $104.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.11% from current levels.

L Brands Inc. (LB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that L Brands Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 63.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.34%, compared to 45.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 304.00% and -37.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.00%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.27 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 326.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.20%.

LB Dividends

L Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 0.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.78% with a share float percentage of 99.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with L Brands Inc. having a total of 641 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lone Pine Capital, LLC with over 26.27 million shares worth more than $976.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Lone Pine Capital, LLC held 9.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $860.11 million and represent 8.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 7.54 million shares of worth $280.55 million while later fund manager owns 6.29 million shares of worth $234.09 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.