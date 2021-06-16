Investors In Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Will Start Making Money Again

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.90M, closed the recent trade at $9.55 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 5.06% during that session. The GTEC stock price is -176.65% off its 52-week high price of $26.42 and 81.47% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 81.33K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

Sporting 5.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the GTEC stock price touched $9.55 or saw a rise of 15.04%. Year-to-date, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation shares have moved 25.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) have changed 22.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 53590.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.79% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -46.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -46.6% from the levels at last check today..

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.45%, compared to 17.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $81.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $75 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2011. Year-ago sales stood $45.89 million and $49.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 77.60% for the current quarter and 52.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 19.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.00%.

GTEC Dividends

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 84.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.25% with a share float percentage of 7.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 51837.0 shares worth more than $0.64 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 43579.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.54 million and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.