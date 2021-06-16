Investor Trust Slackened After Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) Shares Gained By $2.85

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 23.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $298.36M, closed the recent trade at $9.19 per share which meant it gained $2.85 on the day or 44.95% during that session. The KIN stock price is 18.93% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 65.18% above the 52-week low of $3.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 470.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) trade information

Sporting 44.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the KIN stock price touched $9.19 or saw a rise of 0.11%. Year-to-date, Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 47.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) have changed 45.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.79% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -74.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.07% from the levels at last check today..

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.09%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -125.00% and 38.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -47.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.77 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $39.57 million and $1.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -85.40% for the current quarter and 377.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 65.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

KIN Dividends

Kindred Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.34% with a share float percentage of 74.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kindred Biosciences Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Park West Asset Management LLC with over 6.41 million shares worth more than $31.88 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Park West Asset Management LLC held 14.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 3.85 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.14 million and represent 8.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 1.16 million shares of worth $5.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.99 million shares of worth $4.94 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.