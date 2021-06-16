Investor Confidence Shakens After TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Share Prices Gain $0.51

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 9.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $180.58M, closed the last trade at $3.20 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 18.96% during that session. The PETZ stock price is -353.75% off its 52-week high price of $14.52 and 67.19% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 406.23K shares.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Sporting 18.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the PETZ stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 24.71%. Year-to-date, TDH Holdings Inc. shares have moved 72.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) have changed 66.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 19510.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 88.24% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.90% over the past 5 years.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.53% with a share float percentage of 2.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TDH Holdings Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, with the holding of over 64290.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.