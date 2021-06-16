Investor Confidence Shakens After Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) Share Prices Gain $0.28

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) has a beta value of -0.88 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.02M, closed the recent trade at $2.94 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 10.52% during that session. The EVK stock price is -182.31% off its 52-week high price of $8.30 and 72.79% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 270.89K shares.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Sporting 10.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the EVK stock price touched $2.94 or saw a rise of 4.85%. Year-to-date, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares have moved -12.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) have changed 32.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.90% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.70% over the past 5 years.

EVK Dividends

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.30% with a share float percentage of 4.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ever-Glory International Group Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 98800.0 shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 52000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 27000.0 shares of worth $72090.0 while later fund manager owns 25000.0 shares of worth $66750.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.