Investor Confidence Shakens After Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) Share Prices Loss -$10.06

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.35B, closed the last trade at $396.08 per share which meant it lost -$10.06 on the day or -2.48% during that session. The BIIB stock price is -18.3% off its 52-week high price of $468.55 and 43.64% above the 52-week low of $223.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.59.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) trade information

Sporting -2.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the BIIB stock price touched $396.08 or saw a rise of 7.35%. Year-to-date, Biogen Inc. shares have moved 61.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have changed 41.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $417.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $244.00 while the price target rests at a high of $647.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.4% from current levels.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biogen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 64.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.19%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55.30% and -47.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.90%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.61 billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -21.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.60%.

BIIB Dividends

Biogen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.65% with a share float percentage of 88.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biogen Inc. having a total of 1,546 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 15.82 million shares worth more than $3.87 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 10.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.29 billion and represent 8.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.05% shares in the company for having 9.12 million shares of worth $2.23 billion while later fund manager owns 4.34 million shares of worth $1.06 billion as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.