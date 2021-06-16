Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.1

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.69M, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -5.52% during that session. The TOPS stock price is -174.85% off its 52-week high price of $4.70 and 44.44% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Sporting -5.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the TOPS stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 12.31%. Year-to-date, Top Ships Inc. shares have moved 41.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have changed 16.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -484.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -484.8% from current levels.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 30.04% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.96% over the past 5 years.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.50% with a share float percentage of 0.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Top Ships Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 78208.0 shares worth more than $94631.0. As of Dec 30, 2020, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC, with the holding of over 50295.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60856.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.