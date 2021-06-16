Investor Confidence Dwindles After Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) Shares Drop By About -0.34

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $258.97M, closed the last trade at $3.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -9.41% during that session. The MRKR stock price is -17.08% off its 52-week high price of $3.77 and 59.01% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Sporting -9.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the MRKR stock price touched $3.22 or saw a rise of 11.78%. Year-to-date, Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 122.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have changed 43.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -148.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -86.34% from current levels.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 95.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.75%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 25.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.00% over the past 5 years.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.67% with a share float percentage of 41.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marker Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 10.71 million shares worth more than $24.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 12.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aisling Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 3.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.04 million and represent 3.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 0.85 million shares of worth $1.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $1.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.