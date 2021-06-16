How Will Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has a beta value of 2.97 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $177.06M, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The MARK stock price is -155.14% off its 52-week high price of $4.72 and 48.11% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 million shares.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Sporting -2.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the MARK stock price touched $1.85 or saw a rise of 5.13%. Year-to-date, Remark Holdings Inc. shares have moved -2.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) have changed 9.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -278.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -278.38% from current levels.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Remark Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.75%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.70% and -175.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 181.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.78 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.31 million and $2.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 341.20% for the current quarter and 204.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.00% over the past 5 years.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.00% with a share float percentage of 18.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Remark Holdings Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.91 million shares worth more than $7.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc., with the holding of over 2.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.72 million and represent 2.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 2.41 million shares of worth $4.58 million while later fund manager owns 1.33 million shares of worth $2.53 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.