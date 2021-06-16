How Will Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Perform In Months To Come?

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.60M, closed the last trade at $2.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -17.90% during that session. The RCAT stock price is -168.17% off its 52-week high price of $7.75 and 81.31% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 188.31K shares.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Sporting -17.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the RCAT stock price touched $2.89 or saw a rise of 22.73%. Year-to-date, Red Cat Holdings Inc. shares have moved -3.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) have changed -7.96%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -176.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -176.82% from current levels.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 240.00% over the past 6 months.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.56% with a share float percentage of 4.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Red Cat Holdings Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.