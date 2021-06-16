How Will Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 6.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.91B, closed the recent trade at $74.09 per share which meant it gained $4.09 on the day or 5.84% during that session. The CNC stock price is -0.58% off its 52-week high price of $74.52 and 27.66% above the 52-week low of $53.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Centene Corporation (CNC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.57.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Sporting 5.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the CNC stock price touched $74.09 or saw a rise of 1.54%. Year-to-date, Centene Corporation shares have moved 16.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) have changed 1.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $82.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.99% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $102.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.27% from the levels at last check today..

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Centene Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.40%, compared to 20.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -34.60% and -0.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.20%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.16 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.59 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -0.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.32%.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.51% with a share float percentage of 95.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centene Corporation having a total of 1,092 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 61.58 million shares worth more than $3.7 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 41.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.5 billion and represent 7.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 16.78 million shares of worth $1.07 billion while later fund manager owns 16.35 million shares of worth $981.36 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.