How Will Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) Perform In Months To Come?

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.36M, closed the recent trade at $3.16 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 2.93% during that session. The BRN stock price is -121.2% off its 52-week high price of $6.99 and 79.11% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 802.09K shares.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) trade information

Sporting 2.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the BRN stock price touched $3.16 or saw a rise of 2.77%. Year-to-date, Barnwell Industries Inc. shares have moved 141.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) have changed 2.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 124.09% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.00% over the past 5 years.

BRN Dividends

Barnwell Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.90% with a share float percentage of 26.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barnwell Industries Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.43 million shares worth more than $1.09 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 5.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 82066.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 62082.0 shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 60000.0 shares of worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.