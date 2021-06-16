How Is The Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) has a beta value of -1.24 and has seen 26.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.63M, closed the last trade at $3.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -5.86% during that session. The OBLN stock price is -253.11% off its 52-week high price of $10.77 and 78.36% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) trade information

Sporting -5.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the OBLN stock price touched $3.05 or saw a rise of 36.46%. Year-to-date, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 103.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) have changed 27.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.15 while the price target rests at a high of $6.15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -101.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -101.64% from current levels.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 83.73% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.40% over the past 5 years.

OBLN Dividends

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.70% with a share float percentage of 32.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Obalon Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $3.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 10.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Interwest Venture Management Co., with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 million and represent 3.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 99361.0 shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 51231.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.