How Is The LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.81M, closed the recent trade at $2.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The LPTH stock price is -116.27% off its 52-week high price of $5.45 and 22.62% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 million shares.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

Sporting -0.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the LPTH stock price touched $2.52 or saw a rise of 15.15%. Year-to-date, LightPath Technologies Inc. shares have moved -35.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) have changed 5.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LightPath Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to 25.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.35 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.11 million and $8.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.70% for the current quarter and 8.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.50% over the past 5 years.

LPTH Dividends

LightPath Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.98% with a share float percentage of 34.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LightPath Technologies Inc. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 1.85 million shares worth more than $5.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 6.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.55 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.79 million and represent 5.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 0.87 million shares of worth $2.7 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $2.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.