How Is SPI Energy Co. Ltd..(NASDAQ: SPI) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 14.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $166.03M, closed the recent trade at $7.38 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 12.50% during that session. The SPI stock price is -532.38% off its 52-week high price of $46.67 and 87.4% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 564.64K shares.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Sporting 12.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the SPI stock price touched $7.38 or saw a rise of 7.17%. Year-to-date, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares have moved -16.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) have changed 27.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -638.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 86.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 86.45% from the levels at last check today..

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.65% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 57.70% over the past 5 years.

SPI Dividends

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.40% with a share float percentage of 16.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SPI Energy Co. Ltd. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.68 million shares worth more than $12.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 7.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ergoteles, LLC, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.80% shares in the company for having 1.62 million shares of worth $10.92 million while later fund manager owns 19429.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.