Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) has a beta value of -3.64 and has seen 2.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.92M, closed the recent trade at $5.47 per share which meant it gained $1.38 on the day or 33.74% during that session. The VINO stock price is -292.14% off its 52-week high price of $21.45 and 45.16% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 180.84K shares.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Sporting 33.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the VINO stock price touched $5.47 or saw a fall of -5.39%. Year-to-date, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved -42.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) have changed 0.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 9540.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.19% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.40% over the past 5 years.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.59% with a share float percentage of 0.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. with over 19065.0 shares worth more than $66918.0. As of Mar 30, 2021, Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citizens Financial Group Inc/RI, with the holding of over 16666.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58497.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.