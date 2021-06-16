Garrett Motion Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $516.16M, closed the last trade at $8.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.49% during that session. The GTX stock price is -10.29% off its 52-week high price of $8.90 and 83.89% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 343.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) trade information

Sporting -0.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the GTX stock price touched $8.07 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, Garrett Motion Inc. shares have moved 82.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) have changed 32.51%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -85.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -85.87% from current levels.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Garrett Motion Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 80.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -176.19%, compared to 42.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $689.64 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $769.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2020. Year-ago sales stood $781 million and $830 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.70% for the current quarter and -7.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -74.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.50%.

GTX Dividends

Garrett Motion Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.92% with a share float percentage of 28.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Garrett Motion Inc. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jet Capital Investors, L.P., with the holding of over 100000.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.44 million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $1.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.88 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.