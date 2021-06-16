Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.37M, closed the last trade at $2.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.19% during that session. The FORD stock price is -110.62% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 56.04% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.72K shares.

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) trade information

Sporting -3.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the FORD stock price touched $2.73 or saw a rise of 11.07%. Year-to-date, Forward Industries Inc. shares have moved 50.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) have changed 23.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Forward Industries Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 59.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 158.33%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.50%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.00% over the past 5 years.

FORD Dividends

Forward Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.21% with a share float percentage of 21.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forward Industries Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.78 million shares worth more than $1.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.83 million and represent 4.61% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 18474.0 shares of worth $66875.0 as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.