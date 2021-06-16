Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 9.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.62B, closed the last trade at $20.46 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The STAY stock price is -0.05% off its 52-week high price of $20.47 and 53.62% above the 52-week low of $9.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the STAY stock price touched $20.46 or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, Extended Stay America Inc. shares have moved 54.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) have changed 13.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.88, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -0.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.69% from current levels.

Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Extended Stay America Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 63.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.43%, compared to 28.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 600.00% and 57.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $282.97 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $309.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -65.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.71%.

STAY Dividends

Extended Stay America Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 0.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.77%.

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.34% with a share float percentage of 95.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extended Stay America Inc. having a total of 324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Starwood Capital Group Management, LLC with over 16.69 million shares worth more than $247.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Starwood Capital Group Management, LLC held 9.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.7 million and represent 7.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity OTC Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 5.18 million shares of worth $83.33 million while later fund manager owns 4.48 million shares of worth $66.4 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.