East Resources Acquisition Company (ERESU) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

East Resources Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:ERESU) has seen 5.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $10.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.39% during that session. The ERESU stock price is -14.19% off its 52-week high price of $11.59 and 11.13% above the 52-week low of $9.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3370.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.06K shares.

East Resources Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:ERESU) trade information

Sporting -0.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the ERESU stock price touched $10.15 or saw a rise of 0.98%. Year-to-date, East Resources Acquisition Company shares have moved -3.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of East Resources Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:ERESU) have changed 0.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

East Resources Acquisition Company (ERESU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.65% over the past 6 months.

ERESU Dividends

East Resources Acquisition Company is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

East Resources Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:ERESU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.30% with a share float percentage of 44.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with East Resources Acquisition Company having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SCHF (GPE), LLC with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $52.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, SCHF (GPE), LLC held 16.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 2.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.01 million and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Value Trust and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.33% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $10.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $7.77 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.