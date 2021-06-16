Does Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 4.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.03B, closed the last trade at $12.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.30% during that session. The ERIC stock price is -18.41% off its 52-week high price of $15.31 and 31.94% above the 52-week low of $8.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Sporting -1.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the ERIC stock price touched $12.93 or saw a rise of 2.64%. Year-to-date, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares have moved 8.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have changed -2.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.42 while the price target rests at a high of $19.12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.68% from current levels.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.88%, compared to 24.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.67 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.92 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 682.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.21%.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.55%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.34%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.88% with a share float percentage of 9.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 121.32 million shares worth more than $1.45 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 3.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 29.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $356.65 million and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Fenway Fds-Primecap Core Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 70.37 million shares of worth $840.97 million while later fund manager owns 11.35 million shares of worth $135.68 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.