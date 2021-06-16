Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 4.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.55B, closed the last trade at $10.76 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.94% during that session. The CS stock price is -38.2% off its 52-week high price of $14.87 and 14.68% above the 52-week low of $9.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Sporting 0.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the CS stock price touched $10.76 or saw a rise of 1.37%. Year-to-date, Credit Suisse Group AG shares have moved -15.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have changed 2.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.38 while the price target rests at a high of $15.92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.83% from current levels.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Credit Suisse Group AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.85%, compared to 25.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -20.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.20%.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 1.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.14%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.05% with a share float percentage of 2.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credit Suisse Group AG having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Earnest Partners LLC with over 5.42 million shares worth more than $69.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Earnest Partners LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with the holding of over 3.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.82 million and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 1.05 million shares of worth $13.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.56 million shares of worth $7.32 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.