Could Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $216.33M, closed the last trade at $4.88 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 11.93% during that session. The PANL stock price is 8.81% off its 52-week high price of $4.45 and 58.81% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 506.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) trade information

Sporting 11.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the PANL stock price touched $4.88 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares have moved 76.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) have changed 30.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.7% from current levels.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 82.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 169.23%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200.00% and 64.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $160.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $180.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.30% over the past 5 years.

PANL Dividends

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 1.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.26% with a share float percentage of 78.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rockland Trust Company with over 9.68 million shares worth more than $30.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Rockland Trust Company held 21.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VR Advisory Services Ltd, with the holding of over 1.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.17 million and represent 3.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.85 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $0.38 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.