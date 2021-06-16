Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 5.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.51B, closed the last trade at $18.64 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The BPY stock price is -1.29% off its 52-week high price of $18.88 and 48.23% above the 52-week low of $9.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the BPY stock price touched $18.64 or saw a rise of 0.53%. Year-to-date, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares have moved 28.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) have changed 1.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.42, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.43% from current levels.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.10% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.37 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.44 billion and $1.03 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.50% for the current quarter and 41.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.60% over the past 5 years.

BPY Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.33 at a share yield of 7.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 7.01%.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.94% with a share float percentage of 57.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookfield Property Partners L.P. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 118.57 million shares worth more than $1.72 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. held 27.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 20.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $290.99 million and represent 4.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 1.9 million shares of worth $33.78 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 million shares of worth $21.77 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.