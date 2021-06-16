Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Shares Have Loss -0.10% Over The Past Month

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $254.68M, closed the recent trade at $0.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.81% during that session. The BORR stock price is -85.56% off its 52-week high price of $1.67 and 58.89% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Sporting -2.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the BORR stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, Borr Drilling Limited shares have moved 14.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) have changed -0.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.60, which means that the shares’ value could drop -50.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $0.60 while the price target rests at a high of $0.60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 33.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.33% from the levels at last check today..

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.32% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $78.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $84 million and $59.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.70% for the current quarter and 51.70% for the next.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.44% with a share float percentage of 23.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borr Drilling Limited having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artemis Investment Management LLP with over 5.8 million shares worth more than $5.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Artemis Investment Management LLP held 2.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with the holding of over 2.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.24 million and represent 0.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 77924.0 shares of worth $77924.0 while later fund manager owns 65712.0 shares of worth $63359.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.