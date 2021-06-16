Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) swung 0.49%

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 6.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.64B, closed the last trade at $42.75 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The BSX stock price is -4.4% off its 52-week high price of $44.63 and 22.83% above the 52-week low of $32.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 22 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the BSX stock price touched $42.75 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, Boston Scientific Corporation shares have moved 18.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) have changed 2.89%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.26% from current levels.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Boston Scientific Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.58%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 362.50% and 8.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.50%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.94 billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.97 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -119.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.17%.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund with over 41.5 million shares worth more than $1.47 billion. As of Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held 2.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with the holding of over 40.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.45 billion and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.