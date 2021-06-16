Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 1.40% Rise

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 7.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.73B, closed the last trade at $6.51 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.40% during that session. The BBVA stock price is 0.61% off its 52-week high price of $6.47 and 62.21% above the 52-week low of $2.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Sporting 1.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the BBVA stock price touched $6.51 or saw a rise of 0.31%. Year-to-date, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares have moved 33.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have changed 5.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.28 while the price target rests at a high of $8.04. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.89% from current levels.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.89%, compared to 25.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -29.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.20%.

BBVA Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.07 at a share yield of 1.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.62%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.37% with a share float percentage of 2.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 40.35 million shares worth more than $210.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Northern Trust Corporation, with the holding of over 11.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.56 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 1.18 million shares of worth $5.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.67 million shares of worth $3.07 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.