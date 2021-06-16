ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s -5.65% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $238.15M, closed the last trade at $3.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -5.65% during that session. The ASLN stock price is -92.31% off its 52-week high price of $6.75 and 64.1% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 752.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

Sporting -5.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the ASLN stock price touched $3.51 or saw a rise of 9.3%. Year-to-date, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares have moved 91.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) have changed 36.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -127.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -127.92% from current levels.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 81.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.00%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.00% and -20.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.80% over the past 5 years.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.71% with a share float percentage of 12.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 2.01 million shares worth more than $3.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 5.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 1.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.07 million and represent 4.42% of shares outstanding.