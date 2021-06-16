An In-Depth Look At The Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Stock

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $319.44M, closed the last trade at $7.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -3.20% during that session. The SURF stock price is -98.35% off its 52-week high price of $14.40 and 42.56% above the 52-week low of $4.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.59 million shares.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Sporting -3.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the SURF stock price touched $7.26 or saw a rise of 9.02%. Year-to-date, Surface Oncology Inc. shares have moved -21.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have changed -7.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Surface Oncology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -176.43%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.50% and 7.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -83.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.47 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.42% with a share float percentage of 64.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surface Oncology Inc. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with over 2.95 million shares worth more than $27.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC held 6.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.49 million and represent 5.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.38% shares in the company for having 4.07 million shares of worth $31.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.89 million shares of worth $7.51 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.