A Detailed Analysis Of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has a beta value of 3.40 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.21B, closed the recent trade at $6.71 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.16% during that session. The ENLC stock price is 1.79% off its 52-week high price of $6.59 and 68.26% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) trade information

Sporting 2.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the ENLC stock price touched $6.71 or saw a fall of -0.15%. Year-to-date, EnLink Midstream LLC shares have moved 77.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have changed 38.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could drop -27.81% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -11.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.39% from the levels at last check today..

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EnLink Midstream LLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 75.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -84.00%, compared to 29.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200.00% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.06 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.90% over the past 5 years.

ENLC Dividends

EnLink Midstream LLC is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.38 at a share yield of 5.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 12.81%.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.97% with a share float percentage of 83.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EnLink Midstream LLC having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 45.73 million shares worth more than $169.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 33.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $122.94 million and represent 6.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.61% shares in the company for having 32.4 million shares of worth $124.73 million while later fund manager owns 30.76 million shares of worth $118.44 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.28% of company’s outstanding stock.