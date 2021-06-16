A Detailed Analysis Of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.57B, closed the last trade at $46.82 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 1.19% during that session. The ASAN stock price is -3.48% off its 52-week high price of $48.45 and 56.07% above the 52-week low of $20.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asana Inc. (ASAN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Sporting 1.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the ASAN stock price touched $46.82 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Asana Inc. shares have moved 58.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have changed 59.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.18, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.38% from current levels.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Asana Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 64.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.34%, compared to 2.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $82.31 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.26% with a share float percentage of 59.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asana Inc. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Generation Investment Management LLP with over 6.25 million shares worth more than $184.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Generation Investment Management LLP held 6.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 4.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.37 million and represent 4.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 1.9 million shares of worth $56.12 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $47.39 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.