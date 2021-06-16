908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) Shares Lost -$0.7 After Investor Confidence Dipped

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.10B, closed the recent trade at $38.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The MASS stock price is -109.42% off its 52-week high price of $79.60 and 11.31% above the 52-week low of $33.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 266.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) trade information

Sporting -1.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the MASS stock price touched $38.01 or saw a rise of 15.27%. Year-to-date, 908 Devices Inc. shares have moved -32.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) have changed 5.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.65% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -71.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.7% from the levels at last check today..

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 908 Devices Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.98 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

MASS Dividends

908 Devices Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.72% with a share float percentage of 65.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 908 Devices Inc. having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 0.75 million shares worth more than $42.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 2.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tao Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.75 million and represent 2.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.95% shares in the company for having 1.08 million shares of worth $52.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $18.98 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.