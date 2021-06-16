9.94% Gain Drives New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.62M, closed the recent trade at $5.31 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 9.94% during that session. The GBR stock price is -483.62% off its 52-week high price of $30.99 and 80.23% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

Sporting 9.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the GBR stock price touched $5.31 or saw a rise of 0.38%. Year-to-date, New Concept Energy Inc. shares have moved 149.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) have changed 18.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 184.12% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.30% over the past 5 years.

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.99% with a share float percentage of 5.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Concept Energy Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 47030.0 shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 33444.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 33400.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 29463.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.