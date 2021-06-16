2.26% Gain Drives PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.17B, closed the last trade at $19.03 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 2.26% during that session. The PCT stock price is -87.86% off its 52-week high price of $35.75 and 48.71% above the 52-week low of $9.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting 2.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the PCT stock price touched $19.03 or saw a rise of 16.13%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares have moved 17.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed 53.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $48.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -152.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.12% from current levels.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 37.10% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.50% for the industry.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.68% with a share float percentage of 24.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PureCycle Technologies Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company.