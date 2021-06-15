Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) investors to reap big returns again

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $184.00M, closed the last trade at $7.36 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 9.85% during that session. The WNW stock price is -2083.15% off its 52-week high price of $160.68 and 16.58% above the 52-week low of $6.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 981.59K shares.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Sporting 9.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the WNW stock price touched $7.36 or saw a rise of 1.34%. Year-to-date, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited shares have moved -80.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) have changed 18.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

WNW Dividends

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.16% with a share float percentage of 0.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wunong Net Technology Company Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 16538.0 shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Millennium Management LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 13855.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.