Will Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has seen 3.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.19B, closed the last trade at $11.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.27% during that session. The VLDR stock price is -194.38% off its 52-week high price of $32.50 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $8.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

Sporting -0.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the VLDR stock price touched $11.04 or saw a rise of 13.68%. Year-to-date, Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares have moved -51.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have changed 20.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -171.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.7% from current levels.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.73%, compared to 42.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.18 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

VLDR Dividends

Velodyne Lidar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.08% with a share float percentage of 25.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Velodyne Lidar Inc. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company.