Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) Future Potential?

Zedge Inc. (AMEX:ZDGE) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $246.47M, closed the last trade at $18.07 per share which meant it gained $2.84 on the day or 18.65% during that session. The ZDGE stock price is 6.25% off its 52-week high price of $16.94 and 93.91% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 458.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Zedge Inc. (AMEX:ZDGE) trade information

Sporting 18.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the ZDGE stock price touched $18.07 or saw a rise of 2.38%. Year-to-date, Zedge Inc. shares have moved 199.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zedge Inc. (AMEX:ZDGE) have changed 70.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.35% from current levels.

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 234.63% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 75.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.79 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.7 million and $2.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.40% for the current quarter and 74.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.10% over the past 5 years.

ZDGE Dividends

Zedge Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zedge Inc. (AMEX:ZDGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.76% with a share float percentage of 30.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zedge Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.62 million shares worth more than $7.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.7 million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $3.86 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $1.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.